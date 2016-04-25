Murrells Inlet 2020's new Strategic Plan includes bike paths - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Murrells Inlet 2020's new Strategic Plan includes bike paths

By Ruby Durham, Reporter
Connect
(Source: WMBF News) (Source: WMBF News)

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) – Board members with the Murrells Inlet 2020 group have come up with a new strategic plan to add bike paths.

Organizers said the idea behind the plan is to connect the Inlet to the Intracoastal Waterway to provide a better quality of life for both locals and tourists.

MI2020 Executive Director Renee Williamson said the board members have been interested in improving current bike paths since last summer, and now with the responses from an online community survey, the final draft is finally in place.

“The proposed path would go from U.S. Highway 17 Business to Macklen Avenue, cross U.S. Highway 17 Bypass near Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital and go to Old Kings Highway,” Williamson said. “From there, it would go north to the ball parks and south to Wachesaw Road where the path would continue to the Marina and the Intracoastal Waterway.”

During MI2020's annual chowder talk meeting, Dr. Rob Salvino from Coastal Carolina University spoke on the economic impact of bike paths in the community. He said as the area's population continues to grow, people who live there and visit need another way to exercise, enjoy the area and to get around besides driving. Also, with U.S. Highway 17 being a busy spot where people consistently walk or bike in the streets, safer options are needed.

"According to the surveys that Murrells Inlet 2020 did, a lot of people are interested in multi-use paths, which really do nothing more than integrate the community," Dr. Salvino said.

There's no timeline on when the process will start.  However, before construction begins, funding will have to be found to cover the $1 million price tag.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 10:16 AM EDT2018-04-17 14:16:46 GMT
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:21 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:21:51 GMT
    Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

  • Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 10:52:50 GMT
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly