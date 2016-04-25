Publix holding job fair for Grande Dunes store - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Publix holding job fair for Grande Dunes store

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
(Source: WMBF News) (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Publix is holding a job fair through April 26 for the new store opening at the Village Shops at Grande Dunes.

According to the company, walk-ins at the Temporary Hiring Center at 2000 Oakheart Road are welcome, and applicants can schedule an appointment online here: http://publix.fullslate.com/services/9190

Representatives say to allow 30 to 45 minutes to complete the application, and an additional 30 minutes for a follow-up with hiring managers.

