Publix holding job fair for Grande Dunes store

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Publix is holding a job fair through April 26 for the new store opening at the Village Shops at Grande Dunes.

According to the company, walk-ins at the Temporary Hiring Center at 2000 Oakheart Road are welcome, and applicants can schedule an appointment online here: http://publix.fullslate.com/services/9190

Representatives say to allow 30 to 45 minutes to complete the application, and an additional 30 minutes for a follow-up with hiring managers.

