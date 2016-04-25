West Florence Fire-Rescue hiring two firefighters - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

West Florence Fire-Rescue hiring two firefighters

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
(Source: West Florence Fire-Rescue on Facebook) (Source: West Florence Fire-Rescue on Facebook)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – West Florence Fire-Rescue is taking applications for two firefighter/driver positions, according to a Facebook post from the department.

Applications can be downloaded from the West Florence Fire-Rescue website:  www.westflorencefd.com, and submitted by mail to:

West Florence Fire-Rescue
ATTN: Captain A. B. Fox
3379 Pineneedles Road
Florence SC, 29501

Applications will close on June 1, 2016. More details about the requirements for the open positions are in the Facebook post below:

