West Florence Fire-Rescue hiring two firefighters

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – West Florence Fire-Rescue is taking applications for two firefighter/driver positions, according to a Facebook post from the department.

Applications can be downloaded from the West Florence Fire-Rescue website: www.westflorencefd.com, and submitted by mail to:

West Florence Fire-Rescue

ATTN: Captain A. B. Fox

3379 Pineneedles Road

Florence SC, 29501

Applications will close on June 1, 2016. More details about the requirements for the open positions are in the Facebook post below:

