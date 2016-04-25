WMBF Investigates local human trafficking

THURSDAY AT 11PM – “I was desperate, I had went online on Craigslist and applied for a job,” said Megan Madsen.

But it wasn’t a job; it was an entry point into the dark world of human trafficking.

“I didn’t care if I was going to die escaping, because I might have died staying here,” Madsen said.

For those who think human trafficking is happening some place far away from where they live, think again. The fight to stop it is happening right here.

Thursday at 11 p.m., WMBF News Investigates what’s being done locally to combat human trafficking.

