MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) We're under the impression of a high pressure and this will continue to be the case through Monday and Tuesday. As we continue through the end of week we will continue to see warmer air funnel in.

Highs to start the week will be in the lower 70s on the coast. Lower 80s inland. By mid week the coastal areas are expected to be in the lower 80s and inland areas are going to be reaching into the mid to upper 80s.



A cool down isn't in sight for quite sometime so be ready for the warmth. A few thunderstorms may begin to pop up by the end of the week and that will cool us off briefly.

