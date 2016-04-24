Report: Victims fight back after one shot with BB gun during rob - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Report: Victims fight back after one shot with BB gun during robbery

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -  The victims of a reported robbery told police a man and a woman entered their home early Sunday morning, demanded money, then hit one of them in the head and shot another with a BB gun that resembled a real firearm.

Police responded to an apartment in the 2000 block of Greens Boulevard Sunday morning, where one victim told police that he heard a knock at his door at about 5:30 a.m. When he opened the door, a man pushed his way into the home and demanded money. The victim gave the man his wallet, and the man gave the wallet to a female suspect.

The male suspect then made the victim get on the floor. According to the police report, that’s when another victim came out of the bedroom to help the first victim. The man hit the second victim in the head with a black handgun, and as the first victim stood up to help, he was shot in the chin and neck by the male suspect, the report states. The gun turned out to be a BB gun that resembled a real firearm.

A struggle ensued between the two victims and the male suspect, the report states. The suspects ran off, and the victims chased them down and were able to get their belongings back. The suspects fled south in a light-colored four-door sedan.

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

