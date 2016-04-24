Wife of Society Hill Police Chief killed in car accident in Richmond Co.

SOCIETY HILL, SC (WMBF) – The wife of Society Hill Police Chief Matt Hill was killed in a car crash in Richmond County Friday night while returning home from work, Chief Hill confirmed Sunday.

Jennifer Hill, 29, was a mother of three, according to the family.

A visitation and funeral services for Jennifer Hill are scheduled to take place on Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., with the service at 7 p.m., at the Burroughs and Cooper Funeral Home on Beauty Spot Road, Chief Hill said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Hill’s family cover expenses: https://www.gofundme.com/2prnaubc

A Facebook post from the South Carolina Fraternal Order of Police states:

“Please remember Society Hill Police Chief Matt Hill in your prayers as his wife was killed last night in a car crash while she was returning home from work,” the post states. “Not much in the way of details have been released at this point.”

