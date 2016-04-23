Crash kills 12-year-old child in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson confirmed a 12-year-old child was killed in a one-vehicle car crash Saturday night. Richardson said Tylek Gause of Marion was dead at the scene when emergency crews arrived.

Cpl. Judd Jones with South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 9:54 p.m. Saturday. According to the trooper, 18-year-old Clifford Legette was driving the vehicle north on Highway 9 outside the town of Marion near the TMart. That is when the car ran off the right side of the road, hit a ditch, then hit a fire hydrant, and overturned, said Cpl. Jones.

Gause was the passenger and was thrown from the car and pinned underneath it during that crash, according to Richardson. Cpl. Jones said the driver was not wearing a seat belt and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

