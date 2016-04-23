Man charged for climbing through bedroom window, beating ex-girlfriend as she slept

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A man has been charged with kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct, domestic violence, and burglary after police reports said he attacked his ex-girlfriend.

Arrest warrants said Thuong Nguyen threatened the woman with a knife after climbing into her bedroom window while she was sleeping.

Nguyen then reportedly hit the woman in the face with his fist, causing the woman to lose consciousness.

Police say the victim's face was so swollen she could hardly talk to them to report what happened.

"The victim was unable to answer any questions before EMS transported her to the hospital due to the severity of her injuries," police reports said. "Responding officer did hear the victim say, 'I thought he was going to kill me.'"

Nguyen was arrested Thursday morning by the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

As of Saturday night, he was still being held in J Reuben Long Detention Center.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.



