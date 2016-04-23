Man charged for climbing through bedroom window, beating ex-girl - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Man charged for climbing through bedroom window, beating ex-girlfriend as she slept

By Kaitlin Stansell, Anchor
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A man has been charged with kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct, domestic violence, and burglary after police reports said he attacked his ex-girlfriend.

Arrest warrants said Thuong Nguyen threatened the woman with a knife after climbing into her bedroom window while she was sleeping.

Nguyen then reportedly hit the woman in the face with his fist, causing the woman to lose consciousness.

Police say the victim's face was so swollen she could hardly talk to them to report what happened.

"The victim was unable to answer any questions before EMS transported her to the hospital due to the severity of her injuries," police reports said. "Responding officer did hear the victim say, 'I thought he was going to kill me.'"

Nguyen was arrested Thursday morning by the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

As of Saturday night, he was still being held in J Reuben Long Detention Center.

  Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

  Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff's Office.

