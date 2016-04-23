MBPD investigating after deaf man reports he was beaten by group of men

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Police are investigating after a deaf man reported that he had been beaten by a group of several men as he was walking home.

The incident reportedly happened near Green's Boulevard on Saturday around 1:30 a.m.

The man told police, using a translator through his television, that the men "came out of no where and beat him up."

"The victim stated that he fought back to defend off the suspects," police reports said.

The man told police he did not know the men.

Reports say the victim had deep red bruises on his back, cuts and scrapes on his hands, and a bump on his head, from the attack.

"Victim kept complaining that his head was severely hurting," reports said.

The 34-year old man was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center, but he refused treatment.

