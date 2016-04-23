Police: Woman sexually assaulted in wooded area off Harrelson Boulevard

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Police are investigating after a woman reported that she was sexually assaulted Saturday in a wooded area by Harrelson Boulevard.

Police reports say the incident happened around 1 p.m.

The responding officer reported that the victim had clear, visible injuries to her face and arm.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital.

The victim told police she was picked up at Walmart by someone she frequently sees around.

That's when the man reportedly took her to the woods and sexually assaulted her.

