11th annual Mayfest on Main Festival returns to North Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Mayfest on Main Festival will be held on Saturday, May 7 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will feature musical acts, art, craft, and food vendors, according to the North Myrtle Beach Parks and Recreation's website.

This family-friendly event will also feature a community stage and a children’s area.

RSVP to Facebook and for more information regarding parking and the entertainment schedule click here.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.