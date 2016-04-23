Base Recreation Center offers dance opportunities for seniors - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Base Recreation Center offers dance opportunities for seniors

By Freddi Rivers, Digital Producer
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Base Recreation Center welcomes and encourages seniors to dance, socialize with old friends and meet new people starting Saturday, April 23 in Myrtle Beach.

According to the City of Myrtle Beach’s website, the senior dance events will feature both couple dancing and line dancing.

Senior dances with Rosalie is a year-round event at the Base Recreation Center Ballroom. The doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the event is from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Tickets are $7 per person and may be purchased at the door, states the City of Myrtle Beach’s website.

For more information regarding the senior dances at the Base Recreation Center call 843-918-2380.

Also, contact Rosalie at 570-881-0244 or rosalie182@att.net for more information or to reserve a table at the Base Recreation Center Ballroom.

