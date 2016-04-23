Georgetown County Sheriff's Office seeking stolen lawn equipment

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WMBF) - The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing vehicle and lawn equipment, which was last seen at Waccamaw Landscaping located at 1066 Petigru Drive in the Pawleys Island Community in Georgetown County, according to the George County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Overnight, the suspect(s) forced their way into a secured area of business and removed approximately 22 various landscaping tools and a truck, said Georgetown County Sheriff’s Deputies.

The truck is a 2004 white F-250 with tinted windows and black tires. The sprayer was attached to the back of the truck, states the GCSO. Lawn tools such as backpack blowers, weed-eaters and chainsaws were also stolen.

If anyone has any information regarding the stolen vehicle and lawn equipment please contact the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office immediately at (843) 546-5101 or text the word ‘GCSOTIP’ to 274637.

