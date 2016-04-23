Georgetown County Sheriff's Office seeking stolen lawn equipment - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Georgetown County Sheriff's Office seeking stolen lawn equipment

By Freddi Rivers, Digital Producer
2004 F-250 Truck 2004 F-250 Truck

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WMBF) - The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing vehicle and lawn equipment, which was last seen at Waccamaw Landscaping located at 1066 Petigru Drive in the Pawleys Island Community in Georgetown County, according to the George County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Overnight, the suspect(s) forced their way into a secured area of business and removed approximately 22 various landscaping tools and a truck, said Georgetown County Sheriff’s Deputies.

The truck is a 2004 white F-250 with tinted windows and black tires. The sprayer was attached to the back of the truck, states the GCSO. Lawn tools such as backpack blowers, weed-eaters and chainsaws were also stolen.

If anyone has any information regarding the stolen vehicle and lawn equipment please contact the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office immediately at (843) 546-5101 or text the word ‘GCSOTIP’ to 274637. 

    Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    Source: WMBF First Alert WeatherSource: WMBF First Alert Weather
    Source: WMBF First Alert WeatherSource: WMBF First Alert Weather

    After a cold start this morning, we warm up nicely. Afternoon temperatures climb to near 70 on the beaches and lower 70s inland. A big warm up arrives Wednesday and Thursday as southerly winds push temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

