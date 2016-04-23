The City of Myrtle Beach installs new history signs

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The City of Myrtle Beach is currently installing new history signs throughout the Market Common District due to the water damage of the original panels.

The City of Myrtle Beach is replacing more than 150 markers that tell stories about the people, places and planes of the former Myrtle Beach Air Force Base, according to the City of Myrtle Beach’s website.

The base closed in 1993 and has been redeveloped, but the history is preserved in parks, museums and markers. The new historical signs can be found in Warbird Park, Valor Memorial Garden, Market Common Town Centre, and Thunderbolt, Mustang, and Corsair Streets. The remainder signs will be replaced in residential areas in the next few weeks, the website stated.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.