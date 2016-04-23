Adult sports kicks off this summer

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) –The Recreation Division of Myrtle Beach is giving adults the opportunity to participate in sports and league play activities starting on June 13.

These sports and activities include softball and flag football teams, co-ed recreation leagues and more.

Registration packets will be available Tuesday, May 3. A team packet consisting of a roster, team registration form and copies of all team members’ drivers’ licenses must be completed in its entirety, according to Myrtle Beach's local government website.

The team’s roster is due Tuesday, May 24 and it’s important for all teams to complete and submit the required paperwork on or before the cutoff date, the City of Myrtle Beach website states. Completed team packets may be mailed or hand delivered to:

Crabtree Gymnasium

Attn: Adult Sports

1004 Crabtree Lane

Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Also, fees will be determined once the number of teams is known.

For more information click here or contact Holly Lee at 918-2284 or hlee@cityofmyrtlebeach.com.

