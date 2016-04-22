ArtFields is back, bringing business to Lake City

Businesses along Main Street will take place in ArtFields. (Source: Audrey Biesk)

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) - The South’s most engaging art competition and festival in Lake City is back for its fourth year.

ArtFields is a nine-day celebration featuring more than 400 pieces of artwork on display inside local restaurants and businesses all along Main Street, transforming the town into an art gallery.

Forty venues choose what artwork they want to showcase and give people the chance to vote for their favorite pieces. Four competition winners walk away with more than $100,000 dollars in cash prizes.

Hannah Davis, the ArtFields director, said there is typically a 90-mile drive market coming to Lake City.

However, with ArtFields, that market increases to the entire Southeast.

"Everyone comes out for ArtFields because there really is something for everyone," Davis said. "We like for those people to experience the unexpected that we have here."

Clark Ward, owner of Wards Comfort and Style on Main Street, notices huge sales throughout the festival. He called it a win-win.

"In just one week, about a week-and-a-half period, I do a whole month’s worth of business," Ward said.

ArtFields transforms the town into art galleries with paintings, sculptures and kids' art expos. Davis said they festival has a whole day dedicated just to kids and art experiences for them.

There are also live musical performances, visual arts and a color splash 5K run.

Seasoned businesses prepare for days while new venues open up just for ArtFields. That's why Davis said the festival really sets Lake City apart from other places.

Art enthusiast or not, Davis said there is something for everyone.

ArtFields runs through April 30. To see a full list of events throughout the week click here.

