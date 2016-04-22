Two arrested, charged in connection with Myrtle Beach shooting - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Two arrested, charged in connection with Myrtle Beach shooting

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
(Source: Myrtle Beach Police and WMBF News)
Dillan Parker Drye (Source: Myrtle Beach Police)
Morgan Emiline Dean-Morley (Source: Myrtle Beach Police)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Two people were arrested Friday and charged in connection with an alleged shooting that happened Wednesday night.

Dillan Parker Drye, 23, faces charges of assault and attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and using a vehicle without permission with the intent to deprive, according to information on the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s website.

Morgan Emiline Dean-Morley, 33, was also charged with assault and attempted murder.

An incident report stated police responded to the 5000 block of Porcher Drive in Myrtle Beach at 6:15 p.m., Wednesday in reference to a shooting.

Law enforcement said the victim was shot in the stomach area, according to the report. The individual was taken by EMS to Grand Strand Medical Center, and was in and out of consciousness in the ambulance.

Police were unable to get a statement from the victim and the investigation was taken over by detectives.

