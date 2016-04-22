Crews respond to house fire in Myrtle Beach - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Breaking

Crews respond to house fire in Myrtle Beach

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Connect
Firefighters work to extinguish a blaze at a Myrtle Beach home. (Source: WMBF News) Firefighters work to extinguish a blaze at a Myrtle Beach home. (Source: WMBF News)
A portion of Fifth Avenue North in Myrtle Beach is blocked as crews battle a house fire. (Source: WMBF News) A portion of Fifth Avenue North in Myrtle Beach is blocked as crews battle a house fire. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Fire crews responded to a house fire in 800 block of Fifth Avenue North in Myrtle Beach Friday evening.

Myrtle Beach Fire Chief Thomas Vandemark said the call came in at 6:35 p.m. The fire may have started toward the center of the building, he added. Crews were able to knock it down rather quickly.

Vandemark said firefighters were still on seen around 7:30 p.m., to make sure the fire doesn't rekindle due to the metal roof and gaps that would allow it to spread.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • breaking

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:21 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:21:51 GMT
    Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

  • Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 10:52:50 GMT
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT: Quick warm up after chilly morning

    FIRST ALERT: Quick warm up after chilly morning

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 5:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 09:52:10 GMT
    Source: WMBF First Alert WeatherSource: WMBF First Alert Weather
    Source: WMBF First Alert WeatherSource: WMBF First Alert Weather

    After a cold start this morning, we warm up nicely. Afternoon temperatures climb to near 70 on the beaches and lower 70s inland. A big warm up arrives Wednesday and Thursday as southerly winds push temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

    More >>

    After a cold start this morning, we warm up nicely. Afternoon temperatures climb to near 70 on the beaches and lower 70s inland. A big warm up arrives Wednesday and Thursday as southerly winds push temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly