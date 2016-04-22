Crews respond to house fire in Myrtle Beach

A portion of Fifth Avenue North in Myrtle Beach is blocked as crews battle a house fire. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Fire crews responded to a house fire in 800 block of Fifth Avenue North in Myrtle Beach Friday evening.

Myrtle Beach Fire Chief Thomas Vandemark said the call came in at 6:35 p.m. The fire may have started toward the center of the building, he added. Crews were able to knock it down rather quickly.

Vandemark said firefighters were still on seen around 7:30 p.m., to make sure the fire doesn't rekindle due to the metal roof and gaps that would allow it to spread.

