Williamsburg Regional Hospital opens temporary ER - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Williamsburg Regional Hospital opens temporary ER

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Connect
Williamsburg Regional Hospital's temporary emergency room is now open. (Source: Michael Merino) Williamsburg Regional Hospital's temporary emergency room is now open. (Source: Michael Merino)

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Williamsburg Regional Hospital once again has an emergency room.

According to a Friday afternoon Facebook post, the hospital’s temporary emergency room is now open for patients.

This temporary facility was necessary after record rainfall and flooding in October prompted administrators to close one of the area’s only emergency rooms.

The fully-functioning ER has eight total beds.

Officials previously said being able to offer this kind of care is something the community is desperate for after the flooding in October.

The hospital was damaged beyond repair and officials said every part of the county has felt the loss of Williamsburg Regional Hospital since then.

Related story:

Mobile emergency room set up to take on patient care at Williamsburg Regional Hospital

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • breaking

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:21 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:21:51 GMT
    Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

  • Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 10:52:50 GMT
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT: Quick warm up after chilly morning

    FIRST ALERT: Quick warm up after chilly morning

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 5:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 09:52:10 GMT
    Source: WMBF First Alert WeatherSource: WMBF First Alert Weather
    Source: WMBF First Alert WeatherSource: WMBF First Alert Weather

    After a cold start this morning, we warm up nicely. Afternoon temperatures climb to near 70 on the beaches and lower 70s inland. A big warm up arrives Wednesday and Thursday as southerly winds push temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

    More >>

    After a cold start this morning, we warm up nicely. Afternoon temperatures climb to near 70 on the beaches and lower 70s inland. A big warm up arrives Wednesday and Thursday as southerly winds push temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly