Williamsburg Regional Hospital opens temporary ER

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Williamsburg Regional Hospital once again has an emergency room.

According to a Friday afternoon Facebook post, the hospital’s temporary emergency room is now open for patients.

This temporary facility was necessary after record rainfall and flooding in October prompted administrators to close one of the area’s only emergency rooms.

The fully-functioning ER has eight total beds.

Officials previously said being able to offer this kind of care is something the community is desperate for after the flooding in October.

The hospital was damaged beyond repair and officials said every part of the county has felt the loss of Williamsburg Regional Hospital since then.

