Showers and storm on tap for Friday night

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Showers and storms will continue Friday night before tapering off for the weekend.

Plenty of humidity in place will continue to keep the risk of showers and storms in the forecast through Friday night. No severe weather is expected, but locally, heavy rain and lightning will be possible with the heaviest storms.

Some inland areas will likely pick up as much as an inch of rain. The best chance of showers and storms will be through the evening in the Pee Dee and late Friday night across the Grand Strand. Temperatures will drop into the lower and middle 60s throughout the evening.

Saturday will start off mostly cloudy with a stray shower or two leftover near the beaches. Drier air moving in will result in clearing skies from the late morning through the afternoon. It will remain mild once again, with temperatures in the mid 70s at the beach and near 80 inland.

Sunday will be sunny and warm with temperatures again in the 70s to near 80.

