Traffic being rerouted from vehicle crash scene in Conway

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
CONWAY, SC (WBMF) – Traffic is currently prohibited near a crash scene on East Country Club Road near the Long Avenue Extension end in Conway, according to Lisa Bourcier, spokesperson for Horry County.

The crash happened after a motorist ran into the back of paving equipment while roadwork was in progress, Bourcier said. She added the road is blocked off until troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol can get there.

Information on the SCHP's website stated the crash happened just after 3 p.m., Friday. There was no indication as to whether there were any injuries.

Motorists are being redirected away from the crash site, according to Bourcier. At this point, it is unclear how long the road will remain blocked.

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

  Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff's Office.

  FIRST ALERT: Quick warm up after chilly morning

    After a cold start this morning, we warm up nicely. Afternoon temperatures climb to near 70 on the beaches and lower 70s inland. A big warm up arrives Wednesday and Thursday as southerly winds push temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

