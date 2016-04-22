Traffic being rerouted from vehicle crash scene in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WBMF) – Traffic is currently prohibited near a crash scene on East Country Club Road near the Long Avenue Extension end in Conway, according to Lisa Bourcier, spokesperson for Horry County.

The crash happened after a motorist ran into the back of paving equipment while roadwork was in progress, Bourcier said. She added the road is blocked off until troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol can get there.

Information on the SCHP's website stated the crash happened just after 3 p.m., Friday. There was no indication as to whether there were any injuries.

Motorists are being redirected away from the crash site, according to Bourcier. At this point, it is unclear how long the road will remain blocked.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.