Florence County Sheriff's deputies arrest man following three-hour standoff

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – After a multi-hour standoff with Florence County Sheriff’s deputies, a Coward man was arrested Thursday for allegedly opening fire on another person following an argument.

According to a press release from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, Joshua Thomas Rothwell, 46, was charged with first-degree assault and battery and pointing or presenting a firearm at a person. He remained in the Florence County Detention Center Friday under a $5,000 surety bond.

Rothwell was arrested after deputies responded to the home of the alleged victim at 3 p.m., who told law enforcement the suspect pointed a gun and fired it multiple time, the release stated.

Law enforcement later found the suspect barricaded in his home in the 4800 block of Fowler Road in Coward. Deputies were unsuccessful in talking Rothwell out and the FCSO’s SWAT team arrived.

According to the release, the suspect surrendered without injury following a three-hour standoff.

