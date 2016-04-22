Florence County Sheriff's deputies arrest man following three-ho - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Florence County Sheriff's deputies arrest man following three-hour standoff

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Connect
Joshua Thomas Rothwell (Source: Florence County Detention Center) Joshua Thomas Rothwell (Source: Florence County Detention Center)

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – After a multi-hour standoff with Florence County Sheriff’s deputies, a Coward man was arrested Thursday for allegedly opening fire on another person following an argument.

According to a press release from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, Joshua Thomas Rothwell, 46, was charged with first-degree assault and battery and pointing or presenting a firearm at a person. He remained in the Florence County Detention Center Friday under a $5,000 surety bond.

Rothwell was arrested after deputies responded to the home of the alleged victim at 3 p.m., who told law enforcement the suspect pointed a gun and fired it multiple time, the release stated.

Law enforcement later found the suspect barricaded in his home in the 4800 block of Fowler Road in Coward. Deputies were unsuccessful in talking Rothwell out and the FCSO’s SWAT team arrived.

According to the release, the suspect surrendered without injury following a three-hour standoff.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • breaking

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:21 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:21:51 GMT
    Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

  • Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 10:52:50 GMT
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT: Quick warm up after chilly morning

    FIRST ALERT: Quick warm up after chilly morning

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 5:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 09:52:10 GMT
    Source: WMBF First Alert WeatherSource: WMBF First Alert Weather
    Source: WMBF First Alert WeatherSource: WMBF First Alert Weather

    After a cold start this morning, we warm up nicely. Afternoon temperatures climb to near 70 on the beaches and lower 70s inland. A big warm up arrives Wednesday and Thursday as southerly winds push temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

    More >>

    After a cold start this morning, we warm up nicely. Afternoon temperatures climb to near 70 on the beaches and lower 70s inland. A big warm up arrives Wednesday and Thursday as southerly winds push temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly