'Teen Mom 2' star found not guilty of alleged assault in August 2015

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Jenelle Evans, the star of MTV’s reality show “Teen Mom 2” and a Grand Strand resident who has had several run-ins with the law, has been found not guilty of assault for an incident in August 2015 involving an ex-boyfriend.

On Thursday, August 20, 2015, Horry County Police responded to the 1200 block of Eagle Creek Drive in Myrtle Beach, where a 29-year-old victim told officers she was assaulted by Evans, her boyfriend’s ex. The victim claimed Evans threw a drinking glass at her head, causing injury. The victim said she was accompanying her boyfriend to his previous home to retrieve some personal belongings.

Evans was arrested and charged with assault in the third degree.

On Friday, a jury found Evans not guilty of the third-degree assault, according to a county official. Soon after, Evans announced the verdict on social media:

I'll be happy to tell you first ... Not guilty. ???????? — Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) April 22, 2016

