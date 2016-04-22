Transgender legal group warns of possible legal action against H - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Transgender legal group warns of possible legal action against Horry County Schools

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A letter from the Transgender Law Center was sent to Horry County Schools on Thursday, warning that the district would face legal action if transgender students were not allowed to use the restroom that matches the gender they live as daily, according to a press release.

The organization stated in the release it is representing a Socastee High senior and transgender boy who had been using the boys’ bathroom without incident until the school suddenly banned him from using that restroom in his senior year.

According to the release, the student, identified simply as “R,” started using the boys’ bathroom during middle school, at the request of administrators. He continued this throughout his first three years at Socastee High School, until a teacher complained and the boy was told he could only use the girls’ restroom or the nurse’s bathroom.

R avoided further incident until a teacher followed him when he left a pep rally, the release stated. When the teacher saw him using the boys’ bathroom, he was suspended.

According to the release, the student soon afterwards transferred to an online school to complete his senior year.

“From the White House to the courts, federal authorities have made it crystal clear that schools cannot ban transgender students from using the bathroom that matches their gender identity,” said Kris Hayashi, executive director of Transgender Law Center. “It’s time for schools – and states – to get in line or face the legal consequences.”

WMBF News has reached out to Horry County Schools seeking comment.

Transgender male student suspended for using boy's bathroom at Socastee High School

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

  Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff's Office.

  FIRST ALERT: Quick warm up after chilly morning

    After a cold start this morning, we warm up nicely. Afternoon temperatures climb to near 70 on the beaches and lower 70s inland. A big warm up arrives Wednesday and Thursday as southerly winds push temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

