Auditors collect $600,000 since Sept. 2015 from drivers with out-of-state tags

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – From September 2015 through April 2016, the Horry County Auditor’s Office has handed out an estimated $600,000 in fines for drivers with out-of-state vehicle tags.

The auditor’s office held a news conference Friday to talk about the program, which has generated $300,000 just from going around to county schools to fine parents with out-of-state tags. Another $300,000 came from authorities going around to Horry County neighborhoods to fine drivers.

If you live in South Carolina and operate a vehicle, you must register your vehicle and display South Carolina tags within the 45-day grace period. You are a resident vehicle owner if any of the items below apply to you:

You are employed (temporary or permanently) You are engaged in any business or profession You have children registered in Horry county Schools Establishment of a domicile in South Carolina You obtain a South Carolina Driver’s License You attend college in South Carolina and pay in-state tuition

Non-resident owners and operators are generally exempt from registering their vehicles in SC, however, vehicles must be registered and license upon either the non-resident’s establishment of a domicile in the state, or the operation of the vehicle in the state for an accumulated period of over 150 days.

Find out more about registering your vehicle on the SC DMV website: http://www.scdmvonline.com/DMVNew/default.aspx?n=home

