Lucky ladies win $250,000 on ‘Lady Luck’ scratch-off ticket - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Lucky ladies win $250,000 on ‘Lady Luck’ scratch-off ticket

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: SC Education Lottery) (Source: SC Education Lottery)

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WMBF) – Two women who have been best friends for 50 years are splitting the $250,000 prize they won from a Lady Luck scratch-off ticket purchased in Little River Thursday, according to lottery officials.

 Suzie Mans and Debbie Duncan grew up together, and even worked together, and on Friday morning, the two best friends drove from their home in Little River to cash the $250,000 winning ticket they bought at the Lowes Foods #223 on Thursday, states a release from the South Carolina Education Lottery. Duncan was the one who scratched the winning ticket.

“I’ve got a winner, and I think you’ll be happy with this,” Duncan told Mans, sitting in the grocery store’s parking lot.

The two predict the win will bring them even closer together. They are celebrating with a trip to Disneyland, and they’re even inviting their husband along.

There is one remaining top $250,000 prize in the $10 Lady Lucky game; the odds of winning it are 1 in 696,000, lottery officials stated.

This is the second $250,000 Lady Luck ticket sold in Little River. Earlier this month, the Speedway #4585 on Highway 9 East sold a winning ticket to a local couple, officials said. 

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • breaking

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:21 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:21:51 GMT
    Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

  • Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 10:52:50 GMT
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT: Quick warm up after chilly morning

    FIRST ALERT: Quick warm up after chilly morning

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 5:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 09:52:10 GMT
    Source: WMBF First Alert WeatherSource: WMBF First Alert Weather
    Source: WMBF First Alert WeatherSource: WMBF First Alert Weather

    After a cold start this morning, we warm up nicely. Afternoon temperatures climb to near 70 on the beaches and lower 70s inland. A big warm up arrives Wednesday and Thursday as southerly winds push temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

    More >>

    After a cold start this morning, we warm up nicely. Afternoon temperatures climb to near 70 on the beaches and lower 70s inland. A big warm up arrives Wednesday and Thursday as southerly winds push temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly