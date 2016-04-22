Lucky ladies win $250,000 on ‘Lady Luck’ scratch-off ticket

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WMBF) – Two women who have been best friends for 50 years are splitting the $250,000 prize they won from a Lady Luck scratch-off ticket purchased in Little River Thursday, according to lottery officials.

Suzie Mans and Debbie Duncan grew up together, and even worked together, and on Friday morning, the two best friends drove from their home in Little River to cash the $250,000 winning ticket they bought at the Lowes Foods #223 on Thursday, states a release from the South Carolina Education Lottery. Duncan was the one who scratched the winning ticket.

“I’ve got a winner, and I think you’ll be happy with this,” Duncan told Mans, sitting in the grocery store’s parking lot.

The two predict the win will bring them even closer together. They are celebrating with a trip to Disneyland, and they’re even inviting their husband along.

There is one remaining top $250,000 prize in the $10 Lady Lucky game; the odds of winning it are 1 in 696,000, lottery officials stated.

This is the second $250,000 Lady Luck ticket sold in Little River. Earlier this month, the Speedway #4585 on Highway 9 East sold a winning ticket to a local couple, officials said.

