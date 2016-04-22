Myrtle Beach's Military Appreciation Days begin May 1 - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Myrtle Beach's Military Appreciation Days begin May 1

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Military Appreciation Days on Facebook) (Source: Military Appreciation Days on Facebook)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach’s Military Appreciation Days are set to kick off again this year on May 1, and the Grand Marshal of the May 28 parade is Army veteran and “Dancing with the Stars” contestant Noah Galloway.

According to MilitaryAppreciationDays.com, the following events are scheduled for the month-long celebration of our country’s armed forces:

  • Letters from Home musical – 3:00 p.m., Sunday, May 1, Base Recreation Center
  • Horry County JROTC Drill Meet – 9:00 a.m., Saturday, May 7, Pelicans Stadium
  • Military Appreciation Dinner Dance – 6:00 p.m., Saturday, May 14, The Landmark
  • Myrtle Beach Pelicans Baseball Game honoring military veterans – 7:05 p.m. (gates open at 5:00 p.m.), Saturday, May 21, TicketReturn.Com Field
  • M.O.A.A. Grand Strand Golf Tournament – 12:00 p.m. registration and lunch; 2:00 p.m. shotgun start – Thursday, May 26, Heritage Golf Course
  • Military Appreciation Days Parade – 10:30 a.m., Saturday, May 28, Farrow Parkway, The Market Common
  • Family Picnic, Noah Galloway, Music, Exhibits and more – 12:00 p.m., Saturday, May 28, Grand Park, The Market Common
  • Memorial Day Veterans March, Ocean Boulevard – 9:00 a.m. Monday, May 30, Ocean Boulevard, from 16th Avenue North to Ninth Avenue North
  • Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony – 11:00 a.m., Monday May 30, Plaza, Myrtle Beach Convention Center
  • Memorial Day Tribute Film – 1:00 p.m., Monday May 30, Grand 14 Cinemas, The Market Common 

Noah Galloway, the Grand Marshal of the parade, was a career soldier with the U.S. Army until an IED attack three months into his second tour of duty in Iraq left him with a life-changing injury. He lost his left arm above the elbow and his left leg above the knee, but overcame these injuries to take third place in “Dancing with the Stars.” Today, Galloway is a personal trainer and motivational speaker.

Find details about the month’s events and more about at: http://www.militaryappreciationdays.com/ 

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • breaking

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:21 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:21:51 GMT
    Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

  • Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 10:52:50 GMT
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT: Quick warm up after chilly morning

    FIRST ALERT: Quick warm up after chilly morning

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 5:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 09:52:10 GMT
    Source: WMBF First Alert WeatherSource: WMBF First Alert Weather
    Source: WMBF First Alert WeatherSource: WMBF First Alert Weather

    After a cold start this morning, we warm up nicely. Afternoon temperatures climb to near 70 on the beaches and lower 70s inland. A big warm up arrives Wednesday and Thursday as southerly winds push temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

    More >>

    After a cold start this morning, we warm up nicely. Afternoon temperatures climb to near 70 on the beaches and lower 70s inland. A big warm up arrives Wednesday and Thursday as southerly winds push temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly