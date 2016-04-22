Myrtle Beach's Military Appreciation Days begin May 1

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach’s Military Appreciation Days are set to kick off again this year on May 1, and the Grand Marshal of the May 28 parade is Army veteran and “Dancing with the Stars” contestant Noah Galloway.

According to MilitaryAppreciationDays.com, the following events are scheduled for the month-long celebration of our country’s armed forces:

Letters from Home musical – 3:00 p.m., Sunday, May 1, Base Recreation Center

Horry County JROTC Drill Meet – 9:00 a.m., Saturday, May 7, Pelicans Stadium

Military Appreciation Dinner Dance – 6:00 p.m., Saturday, May 14, The Landmark

Myrtle Beach Pelicans Baseball Game honoring military veterans – 7:05 p.m. (gates open at 5:00 p.m.), Saturday, May 21, TicketReturn.Com Field

M.O.A.A. Grand Strand Golf Tournament – 12:00 p.m. registration and lunch; 2:00 p.m. shotgun start – Thursday, May 26, Heritage Golf Course

Military Appreciation Days Parade – 10:30 a.m., Saturday, May 28, Farrow Parkway, The Market Common

Family Picnic, Noah Galloway, Music, Exhibits and more – 12:00 p.m., Saturday, May 28, Grand Park, The Market Common

Memorial Day Veterans March, Ocean Boulevard – 9:00 a.m. Monday, May 30, Ocean Boulevard, from 16th Avenue North to Ninth Avenue North

Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony – 11:00 a.m., Monday May 30, Plaza, Myrtle Beach Convention Center

Memorial Day Tribute Film – 1:00 p.m., Monday May 30, Grand 14 Cinemas, The Market Common

Noah Galloway, the Grand Marshal of the parade, was a career soldier with the U.S. Army until an IED attack three months into his second tour of duty in Iraq left him with a life-changing injury. He lost his left arm above the elbow and his left leg above the knee, but overcame these injuries to take third place in “Dancing with the Stars.” Today, Galloway is a personal trainer and motivational speaker.

Find details about the month’s events and more about at: http://www.militaryappreciationdays.com/

