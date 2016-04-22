Thousands on Facebook watch livestream of massive crocodile feeding

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – At over 18 feet in length, and over 2,000 pounds, Utan has earned his moniker: “The King of Crocs.” On Wednesday, thousands of Facebook users watched a livestream of him feeding at Alligator Adventure in North Myrtle Beach.

The massive beast was unveiled at the popular attraction at Barefoot Landing in 2002, and is considered one of the largest crocodiles on exhibit in the United States, according to Alligator Adventure’s website. Born in 1964, Utan is a hybrid breed between a salt water and Siamese crocodile.

The live Facebook video broadcasted on Wednesday on the Alligator Adventures Facebook page showing Utan chowing down has been seen over 91,000 times, has over 1,500 shares, and over 700 likes and reactions, as of Friday morning. The video shows a trainer hand-feeding the beast, and even patting the crocodile on the snout as it snaps up the raw morsels.

It’s estimated that Utan’s bite force is about 5,000 pounds per square inch!

