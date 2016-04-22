Thousands on Facebook watch livestream of massive crocodile feed - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Thousands on Facebook watch livestream of massive crocodile feeding

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Alligator Adventure on Facebook) (Source: Alligator Adventure on Facebook)
(Source: Alligator Adventure on Facebook) (Source: Alligator Adventure on Facebook)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – At over 18 feet in length, and over 2,000 pounds, Utan has earned his moniker: “The King of Crocs.” On Wednesday, thousands of Facebook users watched a livestream of him feeding at Alligator Adventure in North Myrtle Beach.

The massive beast was unveiled at the popular attraction at Barefoot Landing in 2002, and is considered one of the largest crocodiles on exhibit in the United States, according to Alligator Adventure’s website. Born in 1964, Utan is a hybrid breed between a salt water and Siamese crocodile.

The live Facebook video broadcasted on Wednesday on the Alligator Adventures Facebook page showing Utan chowing down has been seen over 91,000 times, has over 1,500 shares, and over 700 likes and reactions, as of Friday morning. The video shows a trainer hand-feeding the beast, and even patting the crocodile on the snout as it snaps up the raw morsels.

It’s estimated that Utan’s bite force is about 5,000 pounds per square inch!

See more photos and video of the reptiles on display at Alligator Adventure on their Facebook page:

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • breaking

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:21 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:21:51 GMT
    Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

  • Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 10:52:50 GMT
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT: Quick warm up after chilly morning

    FIRST ALERT: Quick warm up after chilly morning

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 5:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 09:52:10 GMT
    Source: WMBF First Alert WeatherSource: WMBF First Alert Weather
    Source: WMBF First Alert WeatherSource: WMBF First Alert Weather

    After a cold start this morning, we warm up nicely. Afternoon temperatures climb to near 70 on the beaches and lower 70s inland. A big warm up arrives Wednesday and Thursday as southerly winds push temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

    More >>

    After a cold start this morning, we warm up nicely. Afternoon temperatures climb to near 70 on the beaches and lower 70s inland. A big warm up arrives Wednesday and Thursday as southerly winds push temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly