FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain and thunderstorms likely

The WMBF First Alert Weather Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices.

The WMBF Storm Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices. Our new weather app has an interactive radar, 10 day and hourly forecasts for any city.

Like WMBF First Alert Weather on Facebook for the latest weather news and forecasts in your Facebook news feed!

Like WMBF First Alert Weather on Facebook for the latest updates

Like WMBF First Alert Weather on Facebook for the latest updates

View the latest video forecast, interactive weather, hour-by-hour forecasts and more on the WMBF First Alert Weather page

Visit the First Alert Weather Page for forecasts, interactive radar and more

Visit the First Alert Weather Page for forecasts, interactive radar and more

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Scattered showers and storms have already formed with more expected through late Friday.

Most of the rain today has been across the Pee Dee with areas of rain and a few storms moving through. The Grand Strand won't see much rain until later today with the best chance coming after sunset tonight. Severe weather is not expected but lightning can be expected with any storms that form. Rain totals will generally remain less than an inch.

Saturday morning will feature plenty of cloud cover but we should see some sunnier skies by the afternoon. Can't rule out an isolated shower Saturday afternoon but most areas will remain dry. Mostly sunny skies will return by Sunday!

All Rights Reserved. WMBF News. Copyright 2016.

Want more from the First Alert Weather Team? Tune in to WMBF News now!

Tap here to watch the WMBF News Livestream (or click the link in the News App menu) http://ftpcontent4.worldnow.com/raycom/mobile/liveplayer/wmbf.html

Download the First Alert Weather App – text “WEATHERAPP” to 84300 or tap here. http://www.wmbfnews.com/story/14846809/free-weather-app

Like them on Facebook here https://www.facebook.com/WMBFFirstAlertWeather

Follow them on Twitter here https://twitter.com/wmbfweather

If you wish to stop receiving daily forecast alerts from the WMBF News App, tap here to learn how to configure the app push alerts. http://www.wmbfnews.com/story/28799622/how-to-configure-wmbf-news-app-push-alerts