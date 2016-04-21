Vigil held for teen killed in Robeson County

FAIRMONT, NC (WMBF) - Nearly 100 people, including some law enforcement, were in attendance Thursday for a vigil in memory of a teen who was found shot to death in Robeson County on Tuesday.

Those in attendance said they were amazed by the number of people who turned out to pay respect to 16-year-old Shamond Green.

Ruby Campbell, Green's aunt, said she knew Green for most of his life, and while he was not perfect, she can't imagine why anyone would want to harm him.

"He was a good boy and a smart boy," Campbell said. "You know, all of us have a little problem, but there's really no reason for someone to shoot you in the back. I think that's just cowardly."

The entire group sang songs in honor of Green and heard from several guest speakers including local Rev. Wendell Thompson.

Thompson said people in the area have been shaken by the event, and the purpose of the vigil is to lift the community up through faith.

"This is the whole purpose. It's that God will reveal and help us. We pray for this family because they need it. And not only this family here, but all of us in this whole community, because this is affecting everybody in the town of Fairmont." said Thompson.

With several questions still unanswered, Campbell said she hopes the vigil will shed light on what happened.

"What you do in the dark is going to come to the light sooner or later, that is if you have a conscience," she said.

Fairmont police have made no arrests in regards to the shooting, but are still investigating. Thompson said it's also up to the people if they hope to rid their neighborhood of violence.

"The community has got to work along with the police," he said. "And if the community is not willing to work, then all of our efforts are going to be in vain."

There will be another vigil for Green held on Friday in Fairmont, where his body was found.

