Phone lines temporarily down for North Myrtle Beach Public Safety Department

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The 911 and administrative phone lines for the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety will be down from 11 p.m., Thursday to 3 a.m., on Friday.

According to information from North Myrtle Beach Spokesman Pat Dowling, Horry County will field all 911 calls for the public safety department and forward information to North Myrtle Beach dispatch.

Two cellphone numbers can also be used for other calls to North Myrtle Beach Public Safety. They are (843) 385-6417 and (843) 957-6450.

Frontier is upgrading fiber panels that control the North Myrtle Beach network lines, which is the cause for the downed lines, according to Dowling.

