Dozens of car enthusiasts put their skills to the test in Myrtle Beach last weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Dozens of car enthusiasts put their skills to the test in Myrtle Beach over last weekend.

The site of the former Freestyle Music Parking lot was transformed into an autocross event Saturday. More than 100 drivers took turns, navigating their cars through a series of cones, with the goal of getting the fastest times.

"If you have had any aspirations of getting involved in Motorsports, then autocrossing is one of the best, and easiest ways to get involved. With a variety of cars and drivers of various experience levels, in a great family-friendly atmosphere," said Gary Bennett Jr., head of the the Myrtle Beach Chapter of the South Carolina Region, of the Sports Car Club of America.

Thanks to everyone that came out to our solo event at Myrtle Beach today! Great time, great people, great race! — SC Region of SCCA (@scsportscar) April 17, 2016

SCR-SCCA Solo sponsored Saturday's event. Organizers say the specific turnout of 141 drivers may have set an event record. Anyone 16 or older with a valid driver's license is welcome to drive in future competitions. For details on upcoming events, go here:

https://scsportscar.com/calendar/

For a link to the results, go here.

https://scsportscar.com/solo/solo-results/2016-results/2016_e03/final/

