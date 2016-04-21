Top Majors prospect playing the Pelicans Thursday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - From Marietta, Georgia to the Southeastern Conference, Dansby Swanson is hoping to return home one day as an Atlanta Brave. Swanson was drafted out of Vanderbilt last year with the number one overall pick in the MLB draft by Arizona. Then, he was traded to Atlanta this offseason. Having grown up following the hometown Braves, he’s hoping to help out in their rebuilding process.

“I think anytime you get a chance to recreate something special, especially for your hometown it’s pretty neat,” Swanson said.

While he doesn’t know what the Braves have in store for his rise up the minor league ranks, he’s taking a humble approach to the game.

“My goal honestly is just to be the best I can every day and set out to do that and I think everything will take care of itself,” he said.

And Swanson’s manager knows talent, and that's what Dansby brings to the table.

“He fields the ball great, has a plus arm, he runs the bases great, he makes good contact and he’s hitting about .350 right now,” said Carolina Mudcats Manager Rocket Wheeler.

Wheeler believes Dansby is a fine individual and a great ballplayer, but Swanson himself is thankful just to play the game for a living.

“It’s honestly one of the biggest blessings you can ask for," he said. "I think whenever you can play a game for a living, it’s pretty neat."

Swanson is off to a good start this year batting over .300. He and the Mudcats will be in town through Sunday.

