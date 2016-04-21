Myrtle Beach SkyWheel adorned in purple in tribute to Prince - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Myrtle Beach SkyWheel adorned in purple in tribute to Prince

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Connect
The Myrtle Beach SkyWheel was adorned in purple Thursday in honor of Prince. (Source: Myrtle Beach SkyWheel Facebook page) The Myrtle Beach SkyWheel was adorned in purple Thursday in honor of Prince. (Source: Myrtle Beach SkyWheel Facebook page)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach joined with communities and fans around the world in paying tribute to the legendary pop star Prince, who died in his home on Thursday.

A post on the Myrtle Beach SkyWheel’s Facebook showed the skywheel adorned in purple, which was the musician’s signature color.

The post began with, "The sky was all purple," a lyric from Prince's smash "1999."

The Minnesota native was also known for such hit songs as “Little Red Corvette,” “Raspberry Beret” and “Purple Rain.”

Related story:

Iconic musician Prince dies at Paisley Park home

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • breaking

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:21 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:21:51 GMT
    Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

  • Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 10:52:50 GMT
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT: Quick warm up after chilly morning

    FIRST ALERT: Quick warm up after chilly morning

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 5:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 09:52:10 GMT
    Source: WMBF First Alert WeatherSource: WMBF First Alert Weather
    Source: WMBF First Alert WeatherSource: WMBF First Alert Weather

    After a cold start this morning, we warm up nicely. Afternoon temperatures climb to near 70 on the beaches and lower 70s inland. A big warm up arrives Wednesday and Thursday as southerly winds push temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

    More >>

    After a cold start this morning, we warm up nicely. Afternoon temperatures climb to near 70 on the beaches and lower 70s inland. A big warm up arrives Wednesday and Thursday as southerly winds push temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly