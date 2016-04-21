Myrtle Beach SkyWheel adorned in purple in tribute to Prince

The Myrtle Beach SkyWheel was adorned in purple Thursday in honor of Prince. (Source: Myrtle Beach SkyWheel Facebook page)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach joined with communities and fans around the world in paying tribute to the legendary pop star Prince, who died in his home on Thursday.

A post on the Myrtle Beach SkyWheel’s Facebook showed the skywheel adorned in purple, which was the musician’s signature color.

The post began with, "The sky was all purple," a lyric from Prince's smash "1999."

The Minnesota native was also known for such hit songs as “Little Red Corvette,” “Raspberry Beret” and “Purple Rain.”

