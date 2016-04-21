President Obama pays tribute to Prince

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - President Barack is among the many remembering music legend Prince, who died on Thursday.

In a statement, Obama said, “"Few artists have influenced the sound and trajectory of popular music more distinctly, or touched quite so many people with their talent.”

Prince Rogers Nelson, 57, was found unresponsive in an elevator at his Paisley Park studios in Chanhassen, Minnesota. Authorities said the death is being investigated and an autopsy will be performed.

Prince wrote and performed hits such as "Let's Go Crazy," "Nothing Compares 2 U" and "When Doves Cry. A massive outpouring of grief on social media followed news of his death, culminating in calls for an all-night dance party tonight in Minneapolis, the city where Prince was born.

