SLIDESHOW: Driver unharmed after car overturns in ditch in Surfside Beach

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
A driver is unharmed after their vehicle overturns in Surfside Beach. (Source: WMBF News) A driver is unharmed after their vehicle overturns in Surfside Beach. (Source: WMBF News)

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A motorist escaped injury Thursday afternoon after their vehicle ran into a ditch and overturned.

A WMBF News photographer captured images from the accident, which happened around 1 p.m., at a ditch in front of Bi-Lo Plaza at U.S. 17 Business and 15th Avenue South in Surfside Beach.

First responders on the scene said the driver was not injured.

