Society Hill church holds one service a year - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

A hand organ is seen in the Trinity Episcopal Church. (Source: Chief Matthew Hill, Society Hill Police) A hand organ is seen in the Trinity Episcopal Church. (Source: Chief Matthew Hill, Society Hill Police)

SOCIETY HILL, SC (WMBF) - For more than 180 years, the Trinity Episcopal Church has stood in Darlington County.

When the county's oldest-standing building was originally built, it had no electricity or running water. It was just one of 22 churches built across South Carolina by John Dwight McCullough.

On Sunday, April 24, 2016, locals will have the opportunity to step back in time and worship the way congregations did in the 1800s, such as sitting in pews with doors on them.

Since the church has no electricity, candles and windows provide light for any services that take place. Those events, however, are rare.

“They got to a point where they could not maintain it. They stopped using it in 1929 and now they only use it once a year,” said Bill Segars, with the Jameson Foundation.

That organization operates a fund to keep the pre-Civil War church up and running, along with assistance from the St. Matthews Episcopal Church and the Darlington County Historical Commission.

