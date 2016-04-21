Horry County police seek suspect who robbed Restaurant Row McDon - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Horry County police seek suspect who robbed Restaurant Row McDonald's

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with the armed robbery of a McDonald’s on Restaurant Row.

According to Lt. Raul Denis, with the Horry County Police Department, the robbery happened at 5 a.m., on April 18. The incident report stated the suspect was wearing a grey hoodie, a black mask and gloves.

The suspect, armed with a handgun, demanded an employee in the restroom open up the safe. The individual then removed the money trays and left the building, according to the report.

Denis said the suspect is considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HCPD at (843) 915-5350 or the tip line at (843) 915-8477.

