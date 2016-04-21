UPDATE: Coroner identifies driver struck, killed by log truck in - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

UPDATE: Coroner identifies driver struck, killed by log truck in Darlington County crash

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A driver was killed in Darlington County Thursday morning after disregarding a stop sign and being struck by a log truck, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at about 11:05 a.m. at the intersection of Pinedale Drive and East Billy Farrow Highway, the SCHP stated. A 2003 Chevrolet SUV was traveling north on Pinedale Drive when it disregarded the stop sign at the intersection and was struck by an eastbound log truck.

The driver of the SUV was killed as a result of the crash, officials said, and the passenger in the SUV was taken to a local hospital. 

Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee said the victim was Stephania Encalada, 19, of Darlington.

The operator of the log truck was not transported from the scene, and no charges are expected to be filed as the at-fault driver was killed in the crash, the SCHP said.

