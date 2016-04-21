Person struck by vehicle on Mr. Joe White Avenue, police confirm

Police on scene were a person was struck by a vehicle. (Source: Rob Blomquist)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A person was struck by a vehicle on Mr. Joe White Avenue in Myrtle Beach Thursday afternoon, according to Myrtle Beach Police.

A WMBF News employee in the area saw police at the scene at Mr. Joe White near Robert Grissom Parkway at about 12:30 p.m. A car was seen in median with a cracked windshield but no bumper damage. An ambulance left the scene at about 1 p.m.

