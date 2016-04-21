Wanted murder suspect's girlfriend charged in connection to Mari - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Breaking

Wanted murder suspect's girlfriend charged in connection to Marion shooting

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Geno Davon Lester. (Source: Marion Police) Geno Davon Lester. (Source: Marion Police)
Tierra Inman. (Source: Marion County Detention Center) Tierra Inman. (Source: Marion County Detention Center)

MARION, SC (WMBF) – A Sellers, SC man is wanted by Marion Police for murder after allegedly shooting and killing a man in Marion on Sunday evening. Police have arrested his girlfriend in connection with the shooting.

Steven Howard, 26, of Marion, was allegedly shot by 28-year-old Geno Davon Lester on Jones Avenue at about 6 p.m. Sunday, according to Captain Robert Smith with the City of Marion Police. Howard died later that day at the hospital from his injuries.

Tierra Inman, 19, was arrested and is charged with accessory after the fact in connection with the murder, confirmed Marion Police chief Dewayne Tennie. Inman is Lester’s girlfriend, Chief Tennie said.

The shooting may have been caused by an argument over a woman, Captain Smith said.

The U.S. Marshals Service and the State Law Enforcement Division are trying to help locate Lester, and Chief Tennie is asking for the public’s help as well.

Lester is currently out on federal probation for another crime, Captain Smith said.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • breaking

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:21 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:21:51 GMT
    Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

  • Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 10:52:50 GMT
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT: Quick warm up after chilly morning

    FIRST ALERT: Quick warm up after chilly morning

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 5:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 09:52:10 GMT
    Source: WMBF First Alert WeatherSource: WMBF First Alert Weather
    Source: WMBF First Alert WeatherSource: WMBF First Alert Weather

    After a cold start this morning, we warm up nicely. Afternoon temperatures climb to near 70 on the beaches and lower 70s inland. A big warm up arrives Wednesday and Thursday as southerly winds push temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

    More >>

    After a cold start this morning, we warm up nicely. Afternoon temperatures climb to near 70 on the beaches and lower 70s inland. A big warm up arrives Wednesday and Thursday as southerly winds push temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly