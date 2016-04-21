Wanted murder suspect's girlfriend charged in connection to Marion shooting

MARION, SC (WMBF) – A Sellers, SC man is wanted by Marion Police for murder after allegedly shooting and killing a man in Marion on Sunday evening. Police have arrested his girlfriend in connection with the shooting.

Steven Howard, 26, of Marion, was allegedly shot by 28-year-old Geno Davon Lester on Jones Avenue at about 6 p.m. Sunday, according to Captain Robert Smith with the City of Marion Police. Howard died later that day at the hospital from his injuries.

Tierra Inman, 19, was arrested and is charged with accessory after the fact in connection with the murder, confirmed Marion Police chief Dewayne Tennie. Inman is Lester’s girlfriend, Chief Tennie said.

The shooting may have been caused by an argument over a woman, Captain Smith said.

The U.S. Marshals Service and the State Law Enforcement Division are trying to help locate Lester, and Chief Tennie is asking for the public’s help as well.

Lester is currently out on federal probation for another crime, Captain Smith said.

