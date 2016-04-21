New Bayshore Hotel could get green light Thursday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Another new hotel could get the final go ahead Thursday as revamping the south end continues to be a priority for Myrtle Beach city leaders. At the end of January, land was rezoned between 5th and 6th Avenues North to build the Bayshore Hotel.

Buchanan Motels is the parent company of the project, which goes before the Community Advisory Board Thursday afternoon. The zone is part of a 'floating zone.' This floating zone is one of several select areas of the city part of an incentive program developed last year. The high-rise hotel's plans show an indoor/outdoor water park, a pool and lazy river.

Windows are a main part of the initial sketches. A parking garage and future development space are planned for the hotel two blocks west.

The original hotel was twenty stories with an estimated cost at $50 million dollars. But the newest permits being presented to council today have changed the hotel to an estimated $40 million dollar project with eighteen stories of guest rooms and amenities.

Landscaping and color proposals are on the docket Thursday for the Community Advisory Board, who will vote on permits for the new changes.

The Bayshore Hotel will be 237,000 square feet.

