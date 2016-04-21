Alleged harassment and domestic violence have authorities searching for two

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Debbie Jordan, 53, allegedly harassed a victim through text and email from February 3 through the February 23, several times in 2016. The Horry County Police report states Jordan threatened to ruin the victim's reputation following an argument over an ex. The victim allegedly told Jordan to stop harassing her. Jordan's last known address is on Queensway Boulevard in Myrtle Beach.

Meanwhile, 39-year-old Leron McCleod is wanted for third-degree domestic violence. According to the Horry County Police report, on April 8, 2016 McCleod punched the victim in the left eye and then grabbed a wooden cane and hit her in the head with it. The report noted police saw that her eye was bloody and swollen and that she had a knot on her head. McCleod's last known address is on Golden Key Road in Conway.

