Alleged harassment and domestic violence have authorities search

Alleged harassment and domestic violence have authorities searching for two

Left: Debbie Jordan, right: Leron McCleod

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Debbie Jordan, 53, allegedly harassed a victim through text and email from February 3 through the February 23, several times in 2016. The Horry County Police report states Jordan threatened to ruin the victim's reputation following an argument over an ex. The victim allegedly told Jordan to stop harassing her. Jordan's last known address is on Queensway Boulevard in Myrtle Beach. 

Meanwhile, 39-year-old Leron McCleod is wanted for third-degree domestic violence. According to the Horry County Police report, on April 8, 2016 McCleod punched the victim in the left eye and then grabbed a wooden cane and hit her in the head with it. The report noted police saw that her eye was bloody and swollen and that she had a knot on her head. McCleod's last known address is on Golden Key Road in Conway.

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:21 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:21:51 GMT
    Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

  • Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 10:52:50 GMT
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

  • FIRST ALERT: Quick warm up after chilly morning

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 5:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 09:52:10 GMT
    Source: WMBF First Alert WeatherSource: WMBF First Alert Weather
    Source: WMBF First Alert WeatherSource: WMBF First Alert Weather

    After a cold start this morning, we warm up nicely. Afternoon temperatures climb to near 70 on the beaches and lower 70s inland. A big warm up arrives Wednesday and Thursday as southerly winds push temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

