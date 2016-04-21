Police seek suspect in connection to Wednesday night shooting in - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Police seek suspect in connection to Wednesday night shooting in Myrtle Beach

By Kelly Matter, Video Editor
Dillan Parker Drye. (Source: Myrtle Beach Police) Dillan Parker Drye. (Source: Myrtle Beach Police)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - One person was sent to the hospital Wednesday night after a shooting on Porcher Drive, according to Myrtle Beach Police, who have identified a man wanted in connection with the shooting.

Dillan Parker Drye, 23, is wanted by Myrtle Beach Police in reference to the shooting, according to police. Warrants have been obtained for Drye for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, and unlawful use of a vehicle without owner's consent. Drye should be considered armed and dangerous, and anyone with information is asked to call Myrtle Beach Police at 843-918-1382 and reference case #16-006911.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday night in the 5700 block of Porcher Drive. Police said the victim was shot in the stomach, and there is no word yet on the condition.

