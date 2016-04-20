Plans submitted to knock down Hard Rock pyramid, replace with Dave & Buster's

Concept image of the redesigned area of Broadway at the Beach and new Hard Rock Cafe (Source: Burroughs & Chapin Company)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Plans have been submitted to knock down the current location of the Hard Rock Cafe to make room for a 40,000 square-foot Dave & Buster's in that spot at Broadway at the Beach.

Brian Wurst, the lead project designer for Dave & Buster's Myrtle Beach, says to expect all the construction noise within the next few months because developers want the outside shell of Dave & Buster's done by February. Business should be running no later than next spring.

From current plans it seems like developers are ready to get the ball rolling. Today they're requesting the permit to knock down the existing Hard Rock Cafe that's in the pyramid at Broadway at the Beach. The new 40,000 square foot Dave and Buster's will go there.

The total estimation for the project is still up in the air, but the permit includes new landscaping and updated parking lots. Wurst says our Dave & Buster's will be different than most though. Instead of the universal design, we can look forward to a warehouse-type facade. The warehouse design has been chosen as the new, updated branding for Broadway at the Beach.

The new Wahlburger's, American Taphouse, Broadway Louie's and the Hard Rock Cafe's new locations will all have the warehouse look.

If you enjoy the live music at the beach hangouts, lookout for a possible new stage at Hammerhead's Grill. The restaurant is asking for a permit to build a new, $5,000 enclosed stage to hold their live music bands. The restaurant says live music will be there every night throughout the summer for guests.

