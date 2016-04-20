Funeral service held for 12 year-old boy killed in ATV accident - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Funeral service held for 12 year-old boy killed in ATV accident

By Audrey Biesk, Reporter
Connect
Hunter Moore's classmates stand by a photo of him. (Source: Audrey Biesk) Hunter Moore's classmates stand by a photo of him. (Source: Audrey Biesk)
A funeral service was held at Carolina Academy for student Hunter Moore. (Source: Audrey Biesk) A funeral service was held at Carolina Academy for student Hunter Moore. (Source: Audrey Biesk)

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) - A funeral service was held at Carolina Academy Wednesday afternoon for 12 year-old Hunter Moore, who died in an ATV accident.

Moore was a sixth grader attending his first year at Carolina Academy.

The school said the community will not be the same without Moore.

His sixth grade teacher, Gale Smith, described his smile as one that, "would melt your heart."

"That’s what we will most about him," Smith said. "When we walk in the classroom and won't see him sitting there with that big smile on his face, it’s going to make us really sad.”

Moore's smile will remain in the hearts of everyone. For Smith, this is the first time she has had to deal with the loss of one of her students.

“It’s been really hard for them to deal with all of this," she said. "When I asked if they thought I should remove his desk, they said, 'No, we cant pretend he was never here.'”

Smith said he was her little buddy and chose to sit right next to her desk in order to be by his new teacher. 

Moore was an honor roll student who loved to read and was described as having a great sense of humor. He was a member of Carolina Academy's All Star Dribbler's Basketball League and a medalist in the school's science fair. His basketball coach, Tyson Brand says he was more than just an athlete to him..

“He was like a little brother to me actually," said Tyson Brand, Moore's basketball coach. "In the hallways every day, he would give me a hug. We had dribbler’s practice, he would come give me a hug. I can’t explain how much I’ll miss him. I cried last tonight and the night before that, just thinking about it. It gives me the chills. I know he will be missed, but I know that he’s in heaven, I just know he is.”

A private burial service was held at the Turbeville Southern Methodist Cemetery, Moore's home church. 

The family is asking that all memorials be made to the Carolina Academy Athletic Fund.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • breaking

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:21 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:21:51 GMT
    Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

  • Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 10:52:50 GMT
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT: Quick warm up after chilly morning

    FIRST ALERT: Quick warm up after chilly morning

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 5:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 09:52:10 GMT
    Source: WMBF First Alert WeatherSource: WMBF First Alert Weather
    Source: WMBF First Alert WeatherSource: WMBF First Alert Weather

    After a cold start this morning, we warm up nicely. Afternoon temperatures climb to near 70 on the beaches and lower 70s inland. A big warm up arrives Wednesday and Thursday as southerly winds push temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

    More >>

    After a cold start this morning, we warm up nicely. Afternoon temperatures climb to near 70 on the beaches and lower 70s inland. A big warm up arrives Wednesday and Thursday as southerly winds push temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly