Funeral service held for 12 year-old boy killed in ATV accident

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) - A funeral service was held at Carolina Academy Wednesday afternoon for 12 year-old Hunter Moore, who died in an ATV accident.

Moore was a sixth grader attending his first year at Carolina Academy.

The school said the community will not be the same without Moore.

His sixth grade teacher, Gale Smith, described his smile as one that, "would melt your heart."

"That’s what we will most about him," Smith said. "When we walk in the classroom and won't see him sitting there with that big smile on his face, it’s going to make us really sad.”

Moore's smile will remain in the hearts of everyone. For Smith, this is the first time she has had to deal with the loss of one of her students.

“It’s been really hard for them to deal with all of this," she said. "When I asked if they thought I should remove his desk, they said, 'No, we cant pretend he was never here.'”

Smith said he was her little buddy and chose to sit right next to her desk in order to be by his new teacher.

Moore was an honor roll student who loved to read and was described as having a great sense of humor. He was a member of Carolina Academy's All Star Dribbler's Basketball League and a medalist in the school's science fair. His basketball coach, Tyson Brand says he was more than just an athlete to him..

“He was like a little brother to me actually," said Tyson Brand, Moore's basketball coach. "In the hallways every day, he would give me a hug. We had dribbler’s practice, he would come give me a hug. I can’t explain how much I’ll miss him. I cried last tonight and the night before that, just thinking about it. It gives me the chills. I know he will be missed, but I know that he’s in heaven, I just know he is.”

A private burial service was held at the Turbeville Southern Methodist Cemetery, Moore's home church.

The family is asking that all memorials be made to the Carolina Academy Athletic Fund.

