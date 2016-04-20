Deal Diva: Shopping re-sale instead of retail for the summer

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It could be the end of paying full price for retail as consumers have known it.

Consumers could save up to 70 percent on some of the hottest brands, and it also gives a good reason for residents to clean out their closets.

At Style Encore in Myrtle Beach, they offer clothes, shoes, accessories, handbags and jewelry. The store specializes in offering re-sale boutique, and designer styles, and trends for women.

Melissa Dunn, Style Encore district manager, said the store is always looking for the latest fashions.

"Shoes we can never get enough of. We need shoes now. It is one of our top sellers. Ladies love shoes," said Dunn.

She added the store has footwear ranging from flip-flops to wedges, and flats to high heels.

When consumers shop re-sale instead of retail, the savings can definitely add up.

Dunn said palazzo pants is the hottest trend now, and paying full retail or boutique price can range anywhere from $40 to $80.

"We have these palazzo pants selling for $13," she said. "The original price is $42."

Dunn showed off a never-been-worn Jessica Simpson dress that retails for $148 in the department store, but at Style Encore, it cost only $17, representing a 75 percent discount.

The dress was paired with a classic pair of black Gianni Bini pumps that were also priced at $17, and a $5 necklace. That brought the total to less than $50.

Designer handbags are bountiful at the store, and the price is too. Coach and Michael Kors bags were as low as $60. Additionally, all the purses, wallets and accessories are gently used or brand new.

Dunn said Lily Pulitzer is a popular and expensive brand, but it can be purchased at a deep discount at the store. One particular dress retails at $198, while Style Encore has it priced for $100.

"If you know Lily, you know that that is an extremely valuable price," Dunn said.

Style Encore buys all season fashion from sizes 0 to 4X. Dunn said if a customers wants to sell their clothing, the items are entered into the computer system and the price is based on the condition, style and demand.

The name of the brand, and if it's brand new with tags, are considered when items are entered into the system as well. A price is given, and if the seller likes the quote, they get the cash on the spot.

"A lot of people are under the impression that it has to be designer or it has to be high end," Dunn said. "We look at everything from Wal-Mart, Target, Cato, Belk, Dillard's (and) all the way to your Louis Vuitton."

For those who want to check out some styles and fashion from Style Encore, click here.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

