Deal Diva: Shopping re-sale instead of retail for the summer - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Deal Diva: Shopping re-sale instead of retail for the summer

By Christel Bell, Anchor
Connect
Style Encore offers deep discounts on name-brand clothing. (Source: WMBF News) Style Encore offers deep discounts on name-brand clothing. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It could be the end of paying full price for retail as consumers have known it.

Consumers could save up to 70 percent on some of the hottest brands, and it also gives a good reason for residents to clean out their closets.

At Style Encore in Myrtle Beach, they offer clothes, shoes, accessories, handbags and jewelry. The store specializes in offering re-sale boutique, and designer styles, and trends for women. 

Melissa Dunn, Style Encore district manager, said the store is always looking for the latest fashions.

"Shoes we can never get enough of. We need shoes now. It is one of our top sellers. Ladies love shoes," said Dunn.

She added the store has footwear ranging from flip-flops to wedges, and flats to high heels.

When consumers shop re-sale instead of retail, the savings can definitely add up. 

Dunn said palazzo pants is the hottest trend now, and paying full retail or boutique price can range anywhere from $40 to $80. 

"We have these palazzo pants selling for $13," she said. "The original price is $42."  

Dunn showed off a never-been-worn Jessica Simpson dress that retails for $148 in the department store, but at Style Encore, it cost only $17, representing a 75 percent discount. 

The dress was paired with a classic pair of black Gianni Bini pumps that were also priced at $17, and a $5 necklace. That brought the total to less than $50.

Designer handbags are bountiful at the store, and the price is too. Coach and Michael Kors bags were as low as $60. Additionally, all the purses, wallets and accessories are gently used or brand new.

Dunn said Lily Pulitzer is a popular and expensive brand, but it can be purchased at a deep discount at the store. One particular dress retails at $198, while Style Encore has it priced for $100. 

"If you know Lily, you know that that is an extremely valuable price," Dunn said. 

Style Encore buys all season fashion from sizes 0 to 4X. Dunn said if a customers wants to sell their clothing, the items are entered into the computer system and the price is based on the condition, style and demand.

The name of the brand, and if it's brand new with tags, are considered when items are entered into the system as well. A price is given, and if the seller likes the quote, they get the cash on the spot. 

"A lot of people are under the impression that it has to be designer or it has to be high end," Dunn said. "We look at everything from Wal-Mart, Target, Cato, Belk, Dillard's (and) all the way to your Louis Vuitton."

For those who want to check out some styles and fashion from Style Encore, click here.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.
 

  • Deal Diva: Shopping re-sale instead of retail for the summerMore>>

  • Save Money with Christel!

    Deal Diva

    Deal Diva

    Every Wednesday at 4pm, Christel Bell brings you some great ways for you and your family to save money!

    More >>

    Every Wednesday at 4pm, Christel Bell brings you some great ways for you and your family to save money!

    More >>

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • breaking

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:21 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:21:51 GMT
    Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

  • Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 10:52:50 GMT
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT: Quick warm up after chilly morning

    FIRST ALERT: Quick warm up after chilly morning

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 5:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 09:52:10 GMT
    Source: WMBF First Alert WeatherSource: WMBF First Alert Weather
    Source: WMBF First Alert WeatherSource: WMBF First Alert Weather

    After a cold start this morning, we warm up nicely. Afternoon temperatures climb to near 70 on the beaches and lower 70s inland. A big warm up arrives Wednesday and Thursday as southerly winds push temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

    More >>

    After a cold start this morning, we warm up nicely. Afternoon temperatures climb to near 70 on the beaches and lower 70s inland. A big warm up arrives Wednesday and Thursday as southerly winds push temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly