Four Grand Strand high schools among best in the state

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
St. James High School is one of four local high schools recognized as some of the best in the state. (Source: Horry County Schools Facebook page) St. James High School is one of four local high schools recognized as some of the best in the state. (Source: Horry County Schools Facebook page)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Four Grand Strand area schools are some of the best in the state, according to a newly published list.

U.S. News and World Report’s list of the top high schools in South Carolina is out. The local high schools that made the top 25 are:

  • Waccamaw High School at No. 17
  • St. James High School at No. 18
  • Aynor High School at No. 21
  • Myrtle Beach High School at No. 23

To compile its national list, U.S News and World Report looked at more than 28,000 public high schools across the country.

The Palmetto State had 61 public high schools land on the list. To see all ranked S.C. schools, click here.

