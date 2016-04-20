Second lawsuit in four months filed against Horry County Police Department

The Horry County Police Department is facing a second lawsuit in four months. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is facing its second lawsuit in four months.

This particular suit is in reference to how one or more detectives handled a rape case.

In it, a woman identified as Jane Doe alleged detectives failed to pursue and discouraged handling her sexual assault complaint. Before that, in December, another woman identified as Jane Doe filed suit, accusing a former detective of sexually assaulting her.

While not directly named, both lawsuits deal with former Horry County Police Det. Allen Large.

Earlier this month, the department reviewed nearly 140 cases worked by Large. A WMBF News investigation uncovered the detective was fired last year over sustained sexual harassment allegations.

Of those cases, officers reviewed seven and went back to make three arrests. One of those arrested was 20-year-old Brian Perry, who was charged with criminal sexual conduct.

Now, the parents of the victim in that case are suing Horry County and the Horry County Police Department.

In the lawsuit filed last week, the parents said they reported the sexual assault nearly three years ago.

They claimed they told police that Perry forced their then 15-year-0ld daughter to drink and then raped her in, “an outrageous and disgusting manner.”

The lawsuit stated police soon closed the case with no arrests, despite having two witnesses.

The family believed the detectives on the case discouraged and refused to handle it. Large was one of the detectives, as previously confirmed to WMBF News that Brian Perry’s arrest was the result of reviewing Large’s cases.

Just four months before this, the department saw another lawsuit involving sexual assault.

That suit stated a detective, who WMBF News has since identified as Large, sexually assaulted the victim over a six-month period.

The lawsuit mentioned a SLED investigation involving a detective. SLED confirmed an on-going investigation involving the department, but declined to comment.

WMBF News also reached out to the Horry County Police Department and the attorney who filed this lawsuit. Neither would comment at this point in the case.

Related story:

Horry County Police reopening cases of former detective fired for sexual harassment allegations

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.